Home

Viral

Himachal Rain Fury: Watch Mandi’s Panchvaktra Temple Submerged in Water Due to Spate in Beas River

Himachal Rain Fury: Watch Mandi’s Panchvaktra Temple Submerged in Water Due to Spate in Beas River

Panchvaktra temple in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has been submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas River as the Himalayan state witnesses heavy rainfall.

Mandi’s Panchvaktra Temple Submerged in Water Due to Spate in Beas River. | Photo: Twitter @ANI

Mandi: The prominent Panchvaktra Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district was submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas River as the Himalayan state witnessed heavy rainfall today.

Trending Now

Temple Submerged In Water Watch

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Mandi’s Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas River. pic.twitter.com/EhiZCdnDAQ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued five people from an inundated house in Kullu district’s Charudu village after the Beas River’s spate. The teams safely rescued the people with the help of anchored ropes and harnesses.

“Operations are still ongoing to rescue three to four other trapped victims from an adjoining piece of land in the Beas River,” ANI quoted NDRF officials.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to citizens to restrict themselves from going near any rivers or water bodies in view of heavy downpour expected in the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to everyone not to approach any rivers or water bodies because there is a chance of further heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours… everyone must exercise caution, and we have instructed the administration to take all necessary precautions and alert the people,” ANI quoted CM Sukhu as saying.

Watch Here

#WATCH | I appeal to everyone not to go nearby any rivers or water bodies because there is a chance of further heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours…everyone must be cautious and we have instructed the administration as well to take all the precautions and alert the people”:… pic.twitter.com/oXaTdI6BSI — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

The water level in the Beas River has significantly increased due to continuous rainfall in Mandi and Kullu districts, leading to landslides and flash floods in various regions.

Traffic movement from Kullu and Manali has also been restricted due to falling stones at many places on the Kullu-Manali road and the significant increase in water level in the Beas River.

Earlier today, the HP Traffic, Tourist, and Railways Police informed that train services on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track were cancelled due to heavy downpours and severe waterlogging. Additionally, the railway track between Koti and Sanwara railway stations has been closed due to incessant heavy showers on the Kalka-Shimla railway route.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES