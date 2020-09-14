Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi, in the Devanagri script as one of the official languages of India. Marking the occasion, many Hind-speaking people took to social media to shower their love for the language. Also Read - Hindi Diwas 2020: Date, History, Significance And Interesting Facts About This Day

Interestingly, one of them was a German diplomat, who impressed everyone as he attempted to wish people in fluent Hindi.

German ambassador to India Walter J Linder shared a video on his Twitter account and captioned it as, ”Best wishes to all of you for Hindi Diwas! My Hindi is improving every day. I would like to wholeheartedly thank my teacher Prahlad Kumar for this. I am grateful to him. Have a nice day, everyone.”

In the video that has gone viral, Linder can be heard saying in Hindi, “Today is Hindi Diwas. How are you? My Hindi is not the best. But every day, I’m learning something new. One day, my Hindi will become very good. We will meet again on that day.”

Many were impressed with his attempt and wished him back in Hindi:

आपको भी आपकी हिन्दी के लिए शुभकामनाएँ! आपकी हिन्दी रोज़ सुधर रही है और मेरा बेटा जर्मन सीख रहा है। 😊 भाषा ज्ञान का यही आदान प्रदान भारत और जर्मनी के रिश्ते को नित नई ऊँचाई पर ले जाएगा। 🙏 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) September 14, 2020

हार्दिक धन्यवाद🙏💕 महोदय, केवल एक सभ्य, सुसंस्कारित पुत्र ही स्वयं अपनी एवं संसार की समस्त माताओं के प्रति समुचित आदर-सम्मान एवं मातृभाव के हृदयंगम हेतु समर्थ हो सकता है|

आप एवं आपकी जर्मन माता-मातृभाषा के प्रति आदरपूर्ण, साभार, कोटिशः नमन, शुभकामनाएं एवं धन्यवाद| 🙏💕. — Vinod Sharma Bansi (@Vinod_Bansi) September 14, 2020

AAP jitni acchi hindi bol rahe hai utna toh hindi Bharat ke log bhi nahi bol pate — sri ram kill dragon (@JhaManyu1984) September 14, 2020

अच्छा प्रयास सर, एक दिन आप धाराप्रवाह हिंदी बोलेंगे। जय हिंदी जय देवनागरी

जय भारत जय भारती#HindiDiwas — Honey (@Honey99955416) September 14, 2020

So nuce to see that you are making so many efforts to connect with us at every level❤️ — -oOo- (@clintonborges) September 14, 2020

Atleast you’re trying 😊 never give up, keep practicing! — Dr Jeshu Tyagi (@dr_jeshu) September 14, 2020

September 14 also marks the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Sinha, who is also regarded as the main person behind making Hindi the official language of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other ministers and leaders also greeted the people of India on the occasion.

“Best wishes to everyone on Hindi Diwas. My heartiest congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi (language) on this occasion,”PM Modi tweeted.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world.