In a gesture to promote Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, a Hindu man from Lucknow has become the first to donate towards the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya. A law faculty employee of the Lucknow University, Rohit Srivastava donated an amount of Rs 21,000 on Saturday.

“Yesterday was a joyous day for us when we accepted the first donation outside of trustees, and especially because it came from Lucknow-based Rohit Shrivastava. This act by him has set a perfect example of Lucknow, or Awadh’s, Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb,” Athar Hussain, the Secretary of the IICF told ANI.

Notably, the mosque will be built on a five-acre plot given to the Muslim community by order of the Supreme Court as part of its landmark judgement on November 9 last year.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to build the mosque, library, museum and community kitchen on five acres of land has set up a corpus fund for the project.

“I come from a generation that is rooted in syncretism, where religious barriers blur. I don`t celebrate Holi or Diwali without my Muslim friends and they don`t celebrate Eid without me. This is the story of crores of Hindus and Muslims in India. I appeal to members of the Hindu community to come forward and donate for the mosque to send out a message that Muslims are our brothers.” Srivastava said.

In February 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced allotment of land at Dhannipur in Sadar tehsil of Faizabad, about 25 km from the Ram Janambhoomi complex.