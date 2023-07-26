Home

Hindu Priest Inaugurates Mosque In Karnataka’s Koppal District, News Goes Viral

Hindu Priest Inaugurates Mosque: In a beautiful, gratifying display of love and compassion, a Hindu priest inaugurated a mosque, thus delivering the ever-needed message of oneness and harmony among the people of all faiths and religions.

The incident is reported from Bhanapur village, Kukanur taluk in the Koppal district of Karnataka where Swamiji of Hindu Samaj inaugurated the newly constructed Itagi Masjid in the Kolipet town on Monday.

The gesture has drawn much applause from across regions and different groups and communities from India as well as abroad.

Basavalinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Sridhar Murudi Math, Yalaburga, and Mahadevaya Swamiji of Annadaneshwar Shakhamath, Kukanur inaugurated the mosque. Later, the leaders of the Hindu community performed foot puja for Swamiji, while the leaders of the Muslim community helped him by giving him water, aarti, and bilvapatra, to wash his feet.

“Our behaviors should be a model for the younger generation. We all have to live like that. Only then can peace and tranquility be established in the society,” said Basavalinga Shivacharya Swamiji.

Mahadevaiah Swamiji said, “In rural areas, Hindus and Muslims develop a sense of harmony and celebrate all festivals peacefully. This is our pride.”

“Muslim society wants peace and harmony. We are all like brothers in Kukanur. So we invited Swamiji to inaugurate the mosque,” said Muhammad Ali, the leader of the Muslim community.

Other prominent members of both communities who were present on the occasion included the leaders of Jamia Masjid Muhammad Ali, Fakirappa Chandur, Basavaraja Arya, Moulasab Makkandara, Hussainab Chokali, Dudapir Saab Alisab, Noor Ahmad Koppala, Ramanna Mandhalamani, Rafisab Chokali, Moulasab, Shivappa Sandimani, Sharanappa Chandur, and Mallappa Valmiki.

