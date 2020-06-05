25 years of experience in surgery and doctor Wallie Islam continues to be surprised and shocked by instances like the recent one where he retrieved a mobile phone charger cord from a Guwahati man’s bladder who had used it to masturbate. The process of insertion was urethral sounding, a type of masturbation term used to describe the act where an object or liquid is inserted into the urethra. Also Read - World Environment Day: After Death of Kerala Elephant, Carcass of Endangered Gangetic River Dolphin in Dibru Due to Oil Spill in Assam Sparks Fury

The 30-year-old man approached the doctors in the Assam hospital after five days of inserting the cable but repeatedly told them that he had consumed it. He was operated upon after his stool was examined and an endoscopy was conducted on him but when nothing was found in his gastrointestinal tract, Islam decided to take his X-ray. The reports showed a mobile charging cable lying inside his urinary bladder.

Taking to his Facebook handle after removing the cable wire subsequently, Islam shared his amusement by posting a video of the surgery along with pictures of the X-ray and the retrieved wire. He captioned it, "Surprises in Surgery! After 25 years of experience in Surgery, I continue to be surprised and shocked by instances like this where my intellectual and surgical skills are challenged….a 30 year old man came to me with complaints of pain abdomen and history of accidental ingestion of headphones . I operated upon him to find nothing in his Gastrointestinal tract…but instead discovered a mobile phone charger cord in his Urinary Bladder ….all of you must have guessed the entry point and route ( it entered through his penile urethra to his urinary bladder)…his mental health remains a question….surgery was successful and the patient is recovering….everything is possible on this earth, indeed! (sic)."

The COVID-19 lockdown is surely getting to people’s head in weird ways!