Another day, another meme fest on Twitter, this time fed by an illogical statement by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who claimed that Taj Mahal is a temple. Coming at the heels of Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram temple which is going to be constructed over the demolished 16th-century Babri Masjid, Mishra made netizens facepalm as he messed up history. Also Read - Bitcon Streamer Hacks CarryMinati's YouTube Handle, Runs Donation Scam on Gaming Channel 'CarryisLive'

Sharing the link of a dubious blog that vaguely backed his claim, Mishra tweeted, “All scientific evidence prove that Taj Mahal is Tejo Mahalaya, ancient Hindu Vedic temple. For 300 years the world was fooled to believe that Taj Mahal was built by the Shahjahan.” Also Read - 'Taken Salary Cut? Yes Papa': Air India Pilots Take Help of Nursery Rhymes to Protest Against 60% Paycut

This was enough fodder for the netizens to erupt into an instant meme-fest on the micro-blogging site. In no time, the BJP leader became the butt of all jokes on Twitter. While one user joked, “HISTORIANS BE LIKE: “mai kya karo, job chood doon?” #TajMahal (sic)”, another tweeted, “For 39 years India was fooled to believe than Kapil is a spawn of humans, whereas he is a spawn of the devil. #TajMahal (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s hilarious reaction on the statement here:

For 39 years India was fooled to believe than Kapil is a spawn of humans, whereas he is a spawn of the devil.#TajMahal pic.twitter.com/x8OdSvYDhm — RED (@dewanizm) July 24, 2020

This is where shakha people used to hone their skills! Deen dayal colosseum shakha! #colosseum #TajMahal https://t.co/9HT2POu99T pic.twitter.com/IMWn0NDxdO — Arsh Khurana …. (@ArshArshkhurana) July 24, 2020

Kapil Mishra is defaming Hindus through his WhatsApp nonsense Real Hindus are not credit chor like him. We only take credit for things we actually did. Politcians like Kapil Mishra cannot even build a decent footpath in their mohalla and they fool people over Taj Mahal. https://t.co/NGBcri1Par — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) July 25, 2020

Kapil mishra is right Taj mahal is hindu temple, great wall of China was created by Lord vishnu when he was bored chillin, statue of liberty was gift from Lord krishna, eiffel tower was created by ravana for summer vacation to take a glimpse over European chicks — Leema Khoda (@leema62) July 25, 2020

I have ”that” joke about Taj Mahal but Kapil Mishra has already cracked it. https://t.co/lUfR4Mw0ct — Srini Swaminathan (@srini091) July 24, 2020

I have scientific evidence that ancestors of Mr. Kapil Mishra was Muslim. Seeing the building of Taj Mahal on Hindu temple, they converted to Muslim. — Suman Kalyan Ghosh (@SumanKalyanGho6) July 24, 2020

Ha bhai… taj mahal b mandir

Qutubminar b mandir h

Lal qila b mandir h

Meri society k plot pr b pehle mandir hi tha* pic.twitter.com/PLwl4ThedQ — Saifur Rahman (@pricelesslazy) July 24, 2020

Covid par BJP ne itna research kiya hota toh Aaj yeh Din dekhne ko na milta. Aap lagey raho.. — Priyamwada Thakur (@PriaINC) July 24, 2020

Of course and so is Burj Khalifa ❤️ https://t.co/89777Q3uU0 — Aminahhh 🇮🇳 (@aminah4prez) July 24, 2020

Clarifying that “Vedic scriptures do NOT mention temples” and that “Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati was anti-temples and anti-idols which he saw as against Vedic way”, historian and writer Devdutt Pattnaik too took a jibe on Mishra as he tweeted, “Will get a hissy fit (and send his goons?) if he is told that”