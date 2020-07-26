Another day, another meme fest on Twitter, this time fed by an illogical statement by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who claimed that Taj Mahal is a temple. Coming at the heels of Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram temple which is going to be constructed over the demolished 16th-century Babri Masjid, Mishra made netizens facepalm as he messed up history. Also Read - Bitcon Streamer Hacks CarryMinati's YouTube Handle, Runs Donation Scam on Gaming Channel 'CarryisLive'
Sharing the link of a dubious blog that vaguely backed his claim, Mishra tweeted, "All scientific evidence prove that Taj Mahal is Tejo Mahalaya, ancient Hindu Vedic temple. For 300 years the world was fooled to believe that Taj Mahal was built by the Shahjahan."
This was enough fodder for the netizens to erupt into an instant meme-fest on the micro-blogging site. In no time, the BJP leader became the butt of all jokes on Twitter. While one user joked, “HISTORIANS BE LIKE: “mai kya karo, job chood doon?” #TajMahal (sic)”, another tweeted, “For 39 years India was fooled to believe than Kapil is a spawn of humans, whereas he is a spawn of the devil. #TajMahal (sic)”
Check out Twitter’s hilarious reaction on the statement here:
Clarifying that “Vedic scriptures do NOT mention temples” and that “Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati was anti-temples and anti-idols which he saw as against Vedic way”, historian and writer Devdutt Pattnaik too took a jibe on Mishra as he tweeted, “Will get a hissy fit (and send his goons?) if he is told that”