Islamabad: Pakistan Army has appointed a woman officer as lieutenant general for the first time, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

Major General Nigar Johar, who got the coveted post of a three-star general, has also been appointed as the first female surgeon general of the Pakistan Army.

“She is the 1st female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General. The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar tweeted.

Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General.

She is the 1st female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General. The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi KPK. pic.twitter.com/ytw8YvSz76 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 30, 2020

Johar graduated from the Army Medical College, Rawalpindi, in 1985 and joined the army’s Medical Corps.

In 2017, she became the third woman officer in the Pakistan Army to attain the rank of major general. The other two women major generals were Shahida Badsha and Shahida Malik. Both her father and husband also served in the Army.

PTI’s Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Maj-Gen Nigar Johar Khan upon her promotion.

Congratulations to Major General Nigar Johar Khan upon becoming the first woman getting appointed as Lieutenant General and Surgeon General of Pakistan ARMY. Best wishes!!!! @OfficialDGISPR #Swabi #Panjpir #KP pic.twitter.com/svH6VidB9r — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) June 30, 2020

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated her, calling it a powerful message to women to achieve the impossible in life.