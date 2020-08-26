It was a historical moment for the Hindu community living in the Republic of Ireland, as the first-ever Hindu temple was inaugurated in the capital Dublin on August 22 on the n the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Currently, there are around 25,000 Hindus staying in the Republic of Ireland. Also Read - 'Looks Splendid on a Rainy Day': PM Modi Tweets Video of Iconic Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Modhera | Watch

However, on the day of inauguration, only a limited number of guests were allowed in the temple in view of COVID-19.

Notably, it is the first centre of its kind for Ireland’s growing community of Hindus, meant to encourage and promote Hindu traditions and culture. Prior to this, there was no designated place for Hindus to meet for worship or gather for religious festivals in Ireland.

Inaug of 1st ever Hindu temple in Ireland by VHCCI. Realisation of socio-cul-rel aspirations of community. Will serve as guiding force for all communities to work in harmony. Big day for multi-cultural spirit of Ireland 🙏🙏 @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/caul0Cn6qN — India in Ireland (@IndiainIreland) August 23, 2020

This 10,000 feet temple named Sarv Sampradaya Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre, comprises of 23 hand chiselled marble idols of deities like Lord Ayyappan, Maa Durga, Lord Parshuram and Lord Ganesha.

Apart from worship, the temple will now be used for a wide range of activities including celebrations, meditation and yoga, language and Vedic classes, music and dance workshops. Going forward, the temple will also provide free food for the poor and homeless through its kitchen in association with charities.

The credit for the temple goes to Sudhansh Verma, Director of Vedic Hindu Cultural Centre, Ireland (VHCCI) and his team, who had been working hard since 20 years to make this dream turn into reality.

“It is a proud moment for us as an Indian community that we now have a Hindu temple to perform our religious rituals in a land away from home” Ravinandan Pratap Singh, a non-resident Indian who lives in Dublin told Times Now.

Another NRI, Rohit Srivastav, added that it felt like home, with the presence of a Hindu temple in Dublin.