In a historic development, the Indian Army for the first time, has deployed 'rifle women' on duty in Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC). Making waves, women soldiers of Assam Rifles joined the security duty along with their male counterparts in the areas adjacent to the LoC.

‘Rifle Women’ deployed on duty for the first time in Kashmir have within a few days managed to make a positive impact on the local populace, the Assam Rifles said.

“Women soldiers of #AssamRifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles,” the Assam Rifles tweeted.

The ‘Rifle Women’ is a unit of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force of India. Deployed at an altitude of 10,000 feet, at the top of the Sadhana Top of the LoC, nearly half a dozen ‘rifle women’, led by a woman officer of the Indian Army, have been tasked to guard the road going towards the LoC.

The ‘rifle women’ of this platoon will also search each and every vehicle carrying woman passengers which pass through the area. In addition, they have also been asked to check smuggling of narcotics, fake currency and weapons through the Sadhana Pass.

“Deployed at security checkpoints leading to the LoC, the women soldiers are also being used for crowd control and frisking of women because there are intelligence inputs of weapons and drugs being smuggled across,” said an officer, Times of India reported.

Though women are not yet allowed in combat roles in India, the Centre women recently allowed the grant of permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army. The move paves the way for “empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles” in the Army, the statement said.

