In another loss of celebrity life this April, Twitter mourned the death of its beloved Delhi historian, Ronald Vivian Smith who died on Thursday morning in the national capital. A city reporter for Statesmen newspaper in the 1970s, Smith is best remembered for pulling out "stories from the city's lanes, bazars, monuments and graveyards as lightly as a magician bringing out pigeons from his cap."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, expressed his condolences. He tweeted, "RV Smith, the chronicler of our great city Delhi passed away this morning. His work kept alive the stories and memories of our city. It's a huge loss especially for Delhiites. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP (sic)."

Born in 1938 in Agra, RV Smith was a descendant of Colonel Salvador Smith (1783-1871) of the Gwalior Army during the British rule in India. He began writing for the newspapers from 1956 after obtaining a masters degree in English Literature and later went on to work for the Press Trust of India and The Statesman. He retired as a news editor from The Statesman in 1996 and had authored several books, mostly on Delhi’s history, antiquity, Egyptology, mysticism and the occult.

A recipient of the Canon Holland Prize and the Rotary Award for general knowledge and the journalism award from the Michael Madhusudan Academy in Kolkata (1997-1998), Smith left the Twitterati in deep sorrow with his demise. While one user tweeted, “RV Smith, Delhi chronicler who pulled out stories from lanes, bazars, monuments and graveyards as lightly as a magician bringing out pigeons from his cap, is dead. Mr Smith, you’ll live forever… saw him once working on his typewriter… at his home… somewhere in Delhi! (sic)”, another wrote, “His last piece was all that RV Smith’s column represented: his Anglo-Indian hertiage, his love of lore, his attachment to his hometown Agra, his understanding of Urdu, and might I add, his interest in women. RIP Mr Smith (sic)” and yet another shared, “‘m gutted. RV Smith — author, journalist, city chronicler, and the funniest old man I knew — is no more. He was in the hospital for two days, passed away at 7.30 am. (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s condolence messages for their favourite writer here:

RV Smith, Delhi chronicler who pulled out stories from lanes, bazars, monuments and graveyards as lightly as a magician bringing out pigeons from his cap, is dead. Mr Smith, you’ll live forever… saw him once working on his typewriter… at his home… somewhere in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/BaLWs1C8iJ — mayank austen soofi (@thedelhiwalla) April 30, 2020

He loved the company of kind, beautiful women, especially when they happened to be writers… writer Sadia Dehlvi and writer Rakhshanda Jalil with Delhi chronicler RV Smith, who died this morning… captured this memory a couple of seasons ago… somewhere in Delhi pic.twitter.com/zme7zNujV5 — mayank austen soofi (@thedelhiwalla) April 30, 2020

His last piece was all that RV Smith’s column represented: his Anglo-Indian hertiage, his love of lore, his attachment to his hometown Agra, his understanding of Urdu, and might I add, his interest in women. RIP Mr Smith https://t.co/wSgslcieRK @abaruah64 @THNewDelhi — Sunalini Mathew (@SunaliniMathew) April 30, 2020

I’m gutted. RV Smith — author, journalist, city chronicler, and the funniest old man I knew — is no more. He was in the hospital for two days, passed away at 7.30 am. — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) April 30, 2020

RV Smith is no more.

Another city wd hv celebrated its greatest chronicler with memorials & a public funeral. But Smith sahab, like his Delhi – shopping at Kashmere Gate, tongas, dangal on the Yamuna and Raju’s biryani at Bada Hindu Rao – will just remain on our dusty shelves pic.twitter.com/JztBvMImVz — Abdaal Akhtar/ابدال اختر (@abdaal) April 30, 2020

RV Smith was a wonderful chronicler who compiled oral histories of stories from around delhi and it’s gali’s. Wonderful legacy of our city compiled by this man. Hope to see more chroniclers come up in the future. https://t.co/SRtFd0RsDI — Aasthu (@AavaariBanjaarn) April 30, 2020

Former News Editor of The Statesman in Delhi Mr RV Smith passed away this morning. For long he was known for his column in Statesman called Quaint Places.

Of late he used to write a similar column, Down Memory Lane, for The Hindu on Mondays. He was a great raconteur.

RIP Mr Smith — Abid Shah (@abidshahjourno) April 30, 2020

I took this picture of great writer and historian RV Smith outside his apartment in Delhi. I had the fortune to spend a beautiful afternoon with him on his birthday. #RIPRVSmith pic.twitter.com/bDXhDden5C — Sameer Khan (@SamKhan999) April 30, 2020

Preparing for CLAT, reading The Hindu was my routine and this man’s columns were always a joy to go through, so insightful and easy to comprehend, deeply saddened by his passing away. R.I.P. RV Smith Sir 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/cYgxQYsQgT — Politcally correct username (@SircasticIndian) April 30, 2020

May his soul rest in peace!