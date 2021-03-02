Dhanbad: The coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020 drastically affected the livelihoods of millions of people across the country, leaving them in utter financial crisis. One such woman was national level archer Mamta Tuddu, a gold medal winner in junior and sub-junior levels in 2010 and 2014, who was severely affected by the pandemic too. Despite being supremely talented, Mamta was forced to sell grocery items at her village in Damodarpur in Dhanbad, to make ends meet, The Telegraph reported. Also Read - Meet Reem El-Khouly, the 12-yr-old Egyptian Girl Who Teaches Her Younger Neighbours Everyday During School Closure Amid Pandemic

Notably, Mamta is the daughter of a retired BCCL employee and is the eldest of her 7 siblings. She was undergoing training at Center of Excellence for archery in Ranchi from 2018, but returned to her Damodarpur residence during the lockdown after her academy closed. Even after the academy opened after the lockdown was lifted, she could not resume her training due to economic constraints.

“I am the eldest among the seven brothers and sisters. All of my younger siblings had to quit their studies midway as my father’s pension is yet to start. So,our family is totally dependent on the income from the makeshift shop where we sell items like roasted and sprouted grams, pakoras, rice flakes and other such items,” Tuddu told The Telegraph.

Tuddu further claimed that the inaction of the authorities was responsible for her present condition. “I am still playing at the senior level but need government support for sustaining life,” she said.

After the news surfaced, her former coach, Md Shamshad expressed sadness and said that he was ‘hurt’ when he learnt that Tuddu has been selling pakoras and grams to support her family. Meanwhile, he District Secretary of Dhanbad Archery Association, Jubair Alam, has said that he will visit Mamta soon and will try to extend as much help as he can to make her situation better.