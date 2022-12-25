Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa’s Sleigh Spotted in Air. Check Emirates Viral Post Here

Viral Video: Emirates Airlines, the national airline of the UAE, is also getting into the holiday mode by transforming one of its passenger planes into Santa's sleigh.

Santa's Sleigh Spotted in Air.(Photo Credit: Instagram emirates)

Viral Video: It’s Christmas! The bells are jingling! The Christmas season is all about Santa Claus, reindeer, and good foods. Emirates Airlines, the national airline of the UAE, is also getting into the holiday mode by transforming one of its passenger planes into Santa’s sleigh. The airline took to Instagram and shared a clip of the plane wearing a Santa hat being lifted off the ground and taken to the skies by reindeer in the most Christmas-like way.

“Captain Claus,” requesting permission to take off. “Merry Christmas from Emirates.” #Emirates #FlyBetter,” reads the caption alongside the video.

CHECK THE VIDEO OF EMIRATES ‘ AIRBUS A380 TRANSFORMED INTO SANTA’S SLEIGH HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

Before you exclaim, let us clarify that those are not real reindeer. CGI technology was used to create the clip. However, the video has received many million views, proving that it was an excellent way to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. People liked the idea and left their wishes in the comments section. Many people commented that they initially thought the video was real.

Till now, the video clip has received over 788,752 likes and has gained over 8 million views. The clip has even received a lot of positive feedback, with many lovely comments in the comment section. “Love it!😍,” commented one user. “A mind blowing idea and implementation,” added another user. “This makes me want to get on an Emirates holiday,” wrote a third user.