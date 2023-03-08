Holi 2023: Hilarious Memes Takes Over Internet, Check The Best Ones Here!

Home

Holi 2023 is here and so are the hilarious memes! THESE relatable posts on social media will make you roll on the floor - Check here:

Holi 2023 Memes: People all throughout the country are prepared to celebrate Holi in 2023. The celebration’s dates were initially unclear, but many people are now celebrating Choti Holi on March 7 and the major festival on March 8. As many are busy prepping with colours, pichkaris, water balloons, gujiyas and thandai, the internet is also gearing up with hilarious Holi memes.

Desi tweeps flooded the social media site with hilarious memes for everyone. One of the users described the Holi situation for introverts while others shared the pain of Holi during the board exams. Many Bollywood fans also shared Amjad Khan’s photo from Gabbar for the Holi date confusion and the Twitterati had a hearty laugh. Check out some of the most hilarious memes on the colourful occasion of Holi 2023:

CHECK VIRAL HOLI 2023 MEMES

Me after applying oil all over my face going bindaas in front of everyone..#Holi #boat pic.twitter.com/rfqOqqf9qN — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) March 7, 2023

Sab ki Holi funny nahi hoti bunny pic.twitter.com/IkvTK4taEF — A B H I 🇮🇳 (@Stupidthinks__) March 7, 2023

Happy Holi Everyone..🎉🎉 Ar Shubham bas kr yr… Zomato never misses any occasion to bring out the funny side from every occasion ☺️☺️😂… #Holi #HappyHoli2023 #funny#Memes pic.twitter.com/QCQm9qKwCE — SP 🙂 Subhrajyoti Pandit (@ri8tosp) March 7, 2023

This will always be funny. Happy Holi to everyone 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/JNlofrwvHp — Saaj (@SaajJain) March 7, 2023

Get some natural colours and begin your fun with your family and close friends. Don’t forget to dance and enjoy some delectable traditional food like dahi bhalla, pakode, and sharbat among other sweet and savory foods.

