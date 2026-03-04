‘Celebration of color, community, and new beginnings’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Holi Post featuring Mumbai photographer amazes Internet

Home

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi, highlighting the festival’s role in strengthening the bonds of togetherness across society. In a post on Instagram, the Google CEO wrote, “A celebration of color, community, and new beginnings. Happy Holi to all! Incredible shot by @prajai_k taken on Pixel 8 Pro.”

The breathtaking photograph, taken by a photographer in Mumbai, has received significant recognition on several social media platforms for its beauty. With its vivid colours and depiction of exuberance, this photo conveys the essence of the Holi festival. The centre composition features a person throwing brightly coloured powder into the air producing a dramatic effect. Bright neon pink powder forms a large cloud of colour at the base of the photo; a clear and beautiful blue sky creates a tremendous contrast to the top of the photo. Collectively, these elements give the photo a dynamic and festive feeling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)

Acknowledging the tagged post by Sundar Pichai, Prajay Katkoria, the Mumbai-based photographer responded, “Means a lot @sundarpichai sir! Happy holi to everyone❤️.” His LinkedIn profile states, “I am a BA graduate with majors in Economics, and a seasoned Finance professional with 1 year of experience in financial analysis and portfolio management as well as content creation and management, and SEO in the BPO industry.” Till now, the viral post has received over 51.3k likes, several comments and reshares. Several users have posted hearts in the comment section. While many users have wished the Google CEO a very happy Holi. ‘Wonderful, sir,’ a user wrote. Another user wrote, “Lots of Happy & Beautiful Happy Holi Sir.”

‘Happy holi sir,’ a third user commented.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Holi greetings to the people and wished them a spring of happiness. “Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Holi. May this festival, filled with colours and zeal, bring a spring of happiness for everyone,” he said in a message in Hindi. “The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the greatest specialty of this celebration. The way the colours of happiness are seen scattered everywhere, it leaves everyone drenched in exuberance and joy,” he said.

