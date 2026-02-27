Holi 2026: Varanasi’s ‘Masane ki Holi’ with burning pyres and ashes takes internet by storm; video will give you goosebumps | Watch 

Home

Holi 2026: Varanasis Masane ki Holi with burning pyres and ashes takes internet by storm; video will give you goosebumps | Watch

Viral video: It shows a gathering of thousands of people in Varanasi to celebrate 'Masane ki Holi'. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: X @PTI_News (videograb)

Viral News: When Holi is just around the corner, a video has emerged from Varanasi in which people are seen celebrating the ‘Masane ki Holi’ with great glory. The video will send shivers down your spine as the Harishchandra Ghat immerses in the spirit of the festival. The video features a foreign tourist saying that it’s a beautiful experience for her as people are enjoying the show with colours and music. You can watch the viral video here.

Masane ki Holi

‘Masane ki Holi’ is a popular festival of Varanasi. It also goes by the name ‘Bhasm Holi’. It’s an extraordinary tradition from Varanasi in which the devotees are seen playing the festival with the ashes of the dead. This tradition continues to remain a point of debate, as some people don’t approve of playing the festival in this manner.

As much as it’s appealing, it’s also shocking how a festival of colours for some is celebrated with such different methods in one part of India. In this festival, the devotees from India, tourists from the world, and aghoris come together in great numbers.

Viral video

The video was shared by PTI on Instagram with the caption, “Thousands gather at Varanasi’s Harishchandra Ghat to play ‘Masane ki Holi’ with pyre ash amidst burning pyres.”

VIDEO | Thousands gather at Varanasi’s Harishchandra Ghat to play ‘Masane ki Holi’ with pyre ash amidst burning pyres.#MasanekiHoli #Holi #Varanasi (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/oxM7bR6PKr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2026

Foreign tourist’s experience

PTI shared the video in which a foreign tourist shares her experience after witnessing the festival. She said, “What do I think of it? Wow! What a beautiful experience!”

She also added that it’s amazing to see people enjoying themselves with colours and music.

Local shopkeeper shares experience

In the viral video, a local shopkeeper is heard saying that he thanks the almighty as he lives in a place like Kashi. He also adds that whenever the festival of ‘Masane ki Holi’ is celebrated, the locals, including him, get goosebumps.

Holi 2026

The festival is played all over India. It is celebrated in various ways and with various methods. From Varanasi’s ‘Masane ki Holi’ to Barsana’s ‘Lathmar Holi’, people travel large distances to witness the special festival. These methods of celebration hold special meaning for the locals.

In cities, people usually celebrate Holi with colours, good food, and music.

