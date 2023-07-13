Home

Scarlett to Jennifer: What If Hollywood Actresses Live An Ordinary ‘Desi Life’ in India?

These AI tools are enabling artists to shape their imagination into fascinating artwork, such as reimagining actors and millionaires in completely contrasting scenarios.

AI artist reimagined Hollywood actresses living an ordinary life in India, just like any other desi woman. | Image: Instagram @gokulpillai

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has opened a whole new dimension of creativity for artists, allowing them to create amazing artwork with the help of AI tools. Several artists are employing these tools to produce unique and unimaginable results that instantly grab the internet’s attention.

Recently, an AI artist reimagined Hollywood actresses living an ordinary life in India, just like any other desi woman. The AI-generated images showcase Hollywood actresses from Scarlett Johansson to Emma Watson in completely different avatars. For instance, Scarlett Johansson looks stunning in a saree, while Emilia Clarke, known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen, looks gorgeous in police attire.

Emma Watson, famous for her role in the Harry Potter series, looks beautiful in a saree paired with typical Indian jewellery. Emma Stone gives off a girl-next-door vibe in the AI-generated image. Jennifer Lawrence, known for her role in The Hunger Games, can be seen exploring Indian streets. Sunny Leone looks like a diva in an orange saree with a big tikka on her forehead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gokul Pillai (@withgokul)

The post was shared on Instagram by AI artist Gokul Pillai on his official page @withgokul with the caption, “An Ordinary Life.” Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of views and likes. Most users appreciate the artist’s imagination, while some have suggested their favourite actresses’ names to see them in an Indian avatar.

“Missing….Monica bellucci… Waiting..,” an Instagram user said.

“I’m ready to be cuffed by Queen Daenerys,” joked the second user.

“You should make one such for Call of Duty skins brooo,” suggested the third.

“Lawrence is parfect,” said another.

