Intolerance in the times of corona continues to heighten and the recent example of it is the Russian politician Yekaterina Lakhova who not only accused Rainbow ice cream of promoting homosexuality but also urged President Vladimir Putin to defend Russia's 'traditional values'.

The concern around Rainbow ice cream potentially making children more accepting of LGBTQ issues arose after description on its website read, “a multi-coloured cup with a natural ice cream [which] is the best way to cheer you up in any weather.”

As harmless as it sounds, the advertisement did more damage than expected from homophobes. During a videoconference on Friday with Putin, Lakhova reportedly raised the alarm about ice cream maker Chistaya Liniya.

News agency Daily News quoted her saying, “They’re quietly promoting these nice rainbow colours, using nice words, they’re advertising an ice cream called Rainbow. Even indirectly, such things make our children accustomed to that … flag. It would be very good to have a commission to make sure that those values that we enshrined in our constitution were upheld.”

Defending the company’s use of the colours on the ice cream packaging, Vice President of Chistaya Liniya, Armen Beniaminov told news agency RIA Novosti, “Our company advocates traditional family relations, and categorically disagrees with Ms Lakhova. We believe that the rainbow is sunlight after the rain, not the LGBT flag. It is a delightfully delicious and high-quality ice cream with various colours based on natural dyes. For us, the rainbow represents the sunshine after rain, the most beautiful natural phenomenon. We don’t see any comparison with the LGBT movement or its symbols.”

It is interesting to note that ever since Russia’s “gay propaganda” law went into effect in 2013, public discussions or positive messages about LGBTQ issues among minors is an outlaw. In response to the videoconference, Putin had said, “If there is reason to assume that something is propaganda of values not traditional for us, then public organizations that share the official stance of Russia’s authorities … should build up public control accordingly, but not aggressively.”