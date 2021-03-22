Kolkata: One of the drivers from app-based cab servicing company, Uber is winning hearts all over the internet for his honesty. In a Twitter post, a cab driver wrote how the driver returned his Macbook, cash and keys that he had forgotten in the cab. Journalist, Abhijit Majumder, said that he was returning home from the Kolkata airport when he accidentally left the bag in the cab. However, he called the Uber driver, who came all the way back to just return his belongings to him. Also Read - Uber, Lyft Will Now Share Data on Drivers Banned For Sexual Assault

”Only dark @Uber stories get reported, so posting this. I realised I had left my bag in the cab after reaching home from Kolkata airport. It had my MacBook, some cash, keys, books. Called up this young driver, Sarwan Kumar. He came all the way, past midnight, to return it intact,” said Abhijit Majumder in the post, while posting the driver’s photo along with the tweet.

Check out the tweet here:

Responding to him, Uber Support lauded the Uber driver and said, ”Hey Abhijit, we’re elated to see #UberStar Sarwan’s integrity and honesty in reaching out and delivering your belongings back to you. We’re proud of countless drivers like him who #movewhatmatters across cities to truly aid mobility. Thank you for sharing.”

Hey Abhijit, we're elated to see #UberStar Sarwan's integrity and honesty in reaching out and delivering your belongings back to you. We're proud of countless drivers like him who #movewhatmatters across cities to truly aid mobility. Thank you for sharing 💯🙌 — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) March 20, 2021

Many on Twitter were also impressed with Sarwan’s honesty and asked if the user rewarded him for his kind gesture. Others requested Uber to reward the driver. Here are some reactions:

