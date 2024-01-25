Home

Husband Takes Woman To Ayodhya For Honeymoon, Lands In Court As Wife Heads For Divorce

In a bizarre case that reached Bhopal High Court, a woman is seeking divorce from her husband because he took her to Ayodhya for honeymoon instead of Goa.

New Delhi: Multiple cases are presented before the various courts under the judiciary in India and quite a few divorce cases are also presented in the family courts. While Ayodhya has been in the news for the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and the devotees thronging the newly constructed temple in Uttar Pradesh, there is one more reason why Ayodhya is being highlighted and it is a rather bizarre one. In a divorce case that was presented before the Bhopal High Court, a wife is demanding divorce from her husband because after planning a Goa honeymoon, he changed the plans last minute and took her to Ayodhya. Know all about this case…

Husband Takes Wife To Ayodhya Instead Of Goa For Honeymoon

As mentioned, in a bizarre divorce case that came before the Bhopal High Court, a wife is seeking divorce from her husband as the latter, after promising a honeymoon to Goa, took her to Ayodhya. According to a Free Press Journal report, it was on Jan 19, after the couple returned from their trip, that the wife reached the Bhopal Family Court, seeking divorce.

A woman from Piplani in Bhopal who got married 5 months ago, moved family court of Bhopal for divorce, as her husband had promised her a honeymoon trip to Goa but instead he took her to Ayodhya. The court sent the couple for mediation. #JaiShreeRaam #हर_दिल_अयोध्या pic.twitter.com/eX8nB1FMRT — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 22, 2024

Here’s What Was In Wife’s Divorce Petition

As mentioned in an NDTV Report, in her divorce petition, the woman has informed the court that her husband has a good salary as he works in the IT Sector and she also earns well therefore it was not difficult for them to go abroad for their honeymoon. Despite no financial problems, the man refused to take his wife abroad and insisted on a honeymoon in India itself as he had to look after his parents.

Goa Honeymoon Plan Changed Last Minute

The couple, after a few agreements, agreed to either go to Goa or to South India for their honeymoon. However, without telling his wife, at the last minute, he changed the flight bookings and booked a flight to Ayodhya and Varanasi; the change in plans were informed to the lady one day before the travel. The lady did not raise any objections at the time of travel but after they came back from the pilgrimage sites, she decided to divorce her husband.

She also claimed that her husband had taken more care of his family members than her. To this, the lady’s husband said that she was just making a huge fuss. The couple is currently under counselling at the Bhopal Family Court.

