Horn OK? Please No! ‘Victim’ Of Unnecessary Honking Responds With Swag | Watch Viral Video

The most irritating, annoying, and recurring occurrence is when car drivers and two-wheeler riders honk without reason.

Viral Video: While out on the road one wants to be, and in fact should be calm, relaxed, and focused as even a minor distraction can lead to a disaster and that is the last thing anyone would want. Yet there is so much happening on the roads that it is impossible to maintain one’s poise. The most irritating, annoying, and recurring occurrence is when car drivers and two-wheeler riders honk without reason. Not only does it add to the already noisy atmosphere but hurts the peace of mind.

The madness is at its peak when the honkers use the horns in a traffic jam or at a red signal. This is absolutely ridiculous and illogical as no one can move their vehicle in such a situation except when they have been gifted some gizmo by the Q Branch/Q Division from the James Bond movies. Their research and development would help one escape the clamour and chaos.

But sadly, it’s good for a fictional purpose only.

Still, there are a few characters who don’t take it lying down and give it back to the habitual honkers. The video we are sharing shows stationary traffic on a road. There is a closed pickup truck, and a car is behind it. Then we can hear the sound of a horn following which the driver of the pickup truck gets out of his vehicle and moves to the rear, opens the doors of the truck, and gestures to the car driver to move in, apparently suggesting that he may drive his car into the truck.

The video is shared on Twitter by @Madan_Chikna with the caption, “Aaja bhai andar aaja 😂 (come on bro, get in).”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Aaja bhai andar aaja 😂 pic.twitter.com/tDOZslP6uZ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 11, 2023

From the looks of it, it seems that the car driver was hoking continuously even though it is visible that the traffic cannot move.

