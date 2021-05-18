Bengaluru: Needless to say, zodiac and star signs continue to remain popular even among the current generation. While some just read it for fun and curiosity, others take it quite seriously and check their astrological predictions everyday without fail. Astrology is a billion dollar industry worldwide and horoscope columns are a familiar feature of major newspapers across India. However, on May 17, something quite funny happened when a popular newspaper committed quite a blunder and printed the same future for every zodiac sign! Yes, residents in Bengaluru were quite surprised when ‘What your stars say today’ section of Bangalore Mirror carried the same prediction for all signs. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 18, Tuesday: Leo Will Choose Their Words Wisely, Virgo Should Look After Their Health

Twitter user Nandita Iyer pointed out the error and shared a photo of the astrology section and wrote, ”We are all in the same boat irrespective of our Zodiac sign.”

See the picture here:

We are all in the same boat irrespective of our Zodiac sign / today’s Bangalore Mirror 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FT6RrJgbJk — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 17, 2021

Turns out another newspaper carried the same predictions for all zodiac signs too:

Well, Twitter was obviously stumped by this printing error and netizens had a field day trolling the newspaper. Some others joked how the stars have aligned for all of us.

Here are some reactions:

They might as well have said “mask up to stay alive and keep others alive” for all of them as a PSA — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) May 17, 2021

Its always a templated copy paste job. Super standardised statements across news papers. Its a good industry by the way. — Sabyasachee Dash (@Sabya1024) May 17, 2021

Didn't know Ctrl+C will work in journalism too before editor checks , proof reads and print ..its a biological blunder.. — ಅಜಯ್ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ (@vidyadatta) May 17, 2021

This is what you call “when all stars are aligned” — Narasimhan (@sattakili) May 17, 2021

Maybe they reached the combination on the random zodiac generator where every sign had the same info — Srikrishna Sivaswami (@krishnaynwa) May 17, 2021

Well, we understand. At least this inadvertent error made someone smile in such times!