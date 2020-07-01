Junagadh: Even during a pandemic, crimes in the country and instances of violence against women have surged exponentially, making it an issue of great concern. In yet another horrendous incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Monday evening. Also Read - Shocking! Man Kills Pregnant Wife for Serving Tea With Less Sugar in UP's Lakhimpur

What’s appalling is the fact that this heinous murder took place in a busy market in the Daulatpura GIDC area of the district. According to a report in Times of India, the accused identified as Sanjay Pravin stabbed 30-year-old Bhavna Sonu Goswani at least 10 times!

With multiple stab wounds, Bhavna immediately died on the spot, and Sanjay remained seated next to her dead body.

The reason? The report says that the accused Sanjay was angry after the woman allegedly left him for another man. He arrived in the city on Monday and followed Bhavna to the vegetable market, pestering her to go with him. When she refused, he killed her.

Later, the police arrived at the spot and arrested him. Meanwhile, the victim’s brother Bharat Sheikh filed a complaint with Junagadh police and told the cops that Sanjay used to continuously badger Bhavna after he came to know about her new relationship.

“The accused continuously harassed my sister to resume their relationship to which the Bhavna refused,” Shaikh’s complaint stated.