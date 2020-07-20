Hyderabad: In a horrifying case of animal cruelty, an unidentified man in Hyderabad burnt a kitten alive, and recorded the incident as the innocent creature died a painful death. Soon after, the video went viral, creating outrage on Twitter with people demanding the arrest of the culprit. Also Read - Disgusting! 55-Year-Old Man Rapes Cow In Bhopal, Arrested For Having Unnatural Sex

Responding to the gruesome incident, animal rights group Humane Society International/India has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person who committed the abominable act.

In a tweet, HSI wrote," We have submitted a complaint on @Cybercellindia for tracing this horrific video on #cat Cruelty. We hope that they are able to trace the video and identify the perpetrator. We would like to announce a reward of 50,000 for any information leading to arrest of the perpetrators".

The shocking video showed an unknown person setting a kitten on fire using a lighter, while the hapless creature mewed in pain.

“It seems like an accelerant was sprayed or poured on the kitten which is seen immediately catching fire. The act took place on grassy land, at night, there is no dialogue other than the kitten crying,’’ said Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of HSI/India told Deccan Chronicle.

“That someone could set fire to a tiny, helpless kitten, and burn it alive means humanity has failed its moral test. No person who can get away with doing this will stop just at this. How many animals, or humans, have suffered this fate at the hands of this person before, or will, after, is unknown. Unless we act immediately. We have reported this instance to appropriate authorities and we hope that investigation will begin immediately,” Alokparna added.

The group has requested citizens to email at india@hsi.org or call +91 7674922044, in case they have any information.