Horrific Moment Captured: Watch Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi’s Navratri Mela

A giant wheel ride stopped working due to some technical malfunction leaving at least 50 people stranded at a Navaratri Mela in Delhi's Narela area. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Watch Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi’s Navratri Mela. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Panic gripped the people who were enjoying the giant wheel at the Navratri Mela in the national capital when it suddenly stopped working on Wednesday night. According to initial reports, the reason behind the incident was a technical malfunction, leaving at least 50 people trapped on it in the Narela area. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, several people can be seen trapped on the upper cages of the giant wheel for approximately half an hour.

The police were immediately informed about the situation, and the people were safely rescued. A video clip of the incident has also gone viral on the internet.

Giant Wheel viral video:Watch here

Police added that legal action will be initiated against the organiser and the persons behind the incident who put several lives in danger.

Previously, a girl’s hair became entangled in a Ferris wheel at a community fair in Gujarat. According to an Instagram page that posted the video, the incident took place during Ganesh Chaturthi at a local fair in Khambhalia town, located in the Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

