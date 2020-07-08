Bhopal: Needless to say, Covid-19 has brought immense misery and hardships in the lives of people and most of all, it has given rise to gender-based crimes. Gruesome rapes, murders, dowry deaths, domestic violence-we have seen it all during the pandemic. Also Read - #JusticeForJyoti Trends on Twitter As Ex-Army Man Allegedly Rapes-Murders Minor Dalit Girl in Bihar

Now, in another shocking case, a man murdered his wife and put her body in an under-bed wooden storage box. What’s more, is that he even slept on the same bed for two straight days!

According to the Hindustan Times, the woman was identified as 32-year-old Arti Ahirwar, whose body was recovered on Monday. The report further said that the accused named Sher Singh Ahirwar had borrowed an axe from his neighbour and was talking of murder in a drunken state.

The neighbours informed the cops and when a police team reached his house in the early hours of Monday, there was a foul smell which led to the discovery of the body. When the police started investigating, they learned that the accused had a drinking problem and would often get violent with his wife.

“The accused confessed to have committed the crime two days back. He strangled his wife to death over some domestic feud,” the police officer was quoted saying to HT.

Sher Singh has been arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to jail after being produced before a court.