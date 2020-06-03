Malappuram: In a shocking case of animal abuse, a pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala’s Malappuram. Also Read - Clash of Titans: Video of Two Elephants Locking Horns in Rare Face Off Will Leave All Jumbo Lovers Cheering

The incident took place on May 27 when the elephant died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw. The horrific case of brutality came to light after a forest officer in Malappuram district shared the details of the incident on his Facebook page.

As per his post, the wild elephant came out of the forest and wandered into a nearby village in search of food. That’s when some locals fed the pineapple stuffed with crackers to the tusker and it exploded in her mouth.

Forest officer Mohan Krishnan, wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, “She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child, she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months.”

After the cracker exploded in her mouth, it suffered serious injuries on its tongue and mouth and couldn’t eat properly and only took water.

Krishnan wrote, “She didn’t harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn’t crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness.”

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water, for some relief from the pain. The Wildlife Officer also said that she did this to avoid flies and other insects on her wounds and plans were being made to lead her out of the river.

After hours of attempts to rescue her, she died at 4 pm on May 27, standing in water, the forest officer said. The officer informed that two doctors were there at the spot to carry out the post-mortem and after that, the carcass will be burnt.