Despite making tremendous progress in the fields of science and technology, India still seems to be gripped by superstitious beliefs and practices. Despite laws, witch-hunts still remain common in many Indian states.
In one such instance, three women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district were allegedly forced to drink urine and their heads tonsured by a group of people who branded them as witches. A day after the incident, 9 people were arrested.
Meanwhile, a video of the purported incident has gone viral on social media
“The incident occurred in Dakrama village of the district on Monday. Of the 10 people named in the FIR, nine were arrested,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (East) Amitesh Kumar said.
“Police are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused who had apparently tonsured the heads of the women,” he added.
Kumar also said neither the victims nor the villagers informed the police about the incident.