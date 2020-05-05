Patna: Despite making tremendous progress in the fields of science and technology, India still seems to be gripped by superstitious beliefs and practices. Despite laws, witch-hunts still remain common in many Indian states. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown: Special Train With 1,200 Migrants Returning Home Leaves From Telangana

In one such instance, three women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district were allegedly forced to drink urine and their heads tonsured by a group of people who branded them as witches. A day after the incident, 9 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, a video of the purported incident has gone viral on social media with people expressing their outrage over the case. Watch the horrific video here:

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर के हथौड़ी में 3 महिलाओं और एक बुजुर्ग को डायन बताकर पहले पेशाब पिलाया, उनके बाल मुंडे और फिर गांव में घुमाया गया। सरकार-प्रशासन से तो सवाल पूछे जायेंगे लेकिन सवाल लोगों से भी है कि आखिर ये कैसी मानसिकता है। इस घटनाक्रम में छोटे-छोटे बच्चे भी नज़र आ रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/vpY2C488GD — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) May 5, 2020

One user wrote, ”Blind people with open eyes !!! No words to describe this unfortunate incidence !!! Feeling very low after seeing this.”

Here are other comments:

@NitishKumar vikas purush U have been ruling the state for 15 yrs, these incidents show how your education system failed, how u build clinics in each village but without doc,

Superstition drives people when they have no proper health facilities. — Test Karona (@HeyStranger13) May 5, 2020

Unable to find words to condemn such mentality and sickness……😡😡😡😡 — LogicalIndian (@LogicalBharat) May 5, 2020

India sets new benchmarks for the world everyday to show how low a human could fall. — sameer (@abdusamir) May 5, 2020

“The incident occurred in Dakrama village of the district on Monday. Of the 10 people named in the FIR, nine were arrested,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (East) Amitesh Kumar said.

“Police are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused who had apparently tonsured the heads of the women,” he added.

Kumar also said neither the victims nor the villagers informed the police about the incident.