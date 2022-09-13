New Delhi: A video is doing rounds on social media where a car, believed to be broken down, crushing a man against a steel structure while it was being repaired. The location of the video and the actual time of the incident is yet to be known. In the CCTV video, the man, probably a mechanic, is seen opening the bonnet of the car and going back to the driving seat to inspect it as the automatic car was believed to be broken down. The man after a few seconds, can again be seen approaching the engine compartment when the car accelerates all of a sudden and slams and crushing into a steel gate with the mechanic stuck in between. The video also showed a woman with her child and a man roaming around it while the accident took place.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Grooves to Lagan Laagi Re, Netizens Say Aunty So Graceful. Watch

The video was posted on Twitter by an account named @ragiing_bull. "If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle. Please warn your friends and relatives. Share this message as an example," the person said.

#WARNING

If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle.

Please warn your friends and relatives.

Share this message as an example. pic.twitter.com/P2OPQDXgvg — Deepak.Prabhu/दीपक प्रभू (@ragiing_bull) September 12, 2022

It is yet to be know as to how severely is the man is hurt.

It is yet to be know as to how severely is the man is hurt.