In yet another case of horrific animal cruelty, a woman allegedly crushed a puppy under her feet inside her car in Lucknow, the videos of which have sparked outrage on social media. Also Read - Horrific Animal Cruelty: Pregnant Wild Buffalo Killed For Its Meat in Kerala's Malappuram, Foetus Butchered

In the video that has gone viral, the puppy can be seen crying in pain as the woman, who is believed to be Pooja Dhillon from Lucknow, keeps crushing it. She is accompanied by a man, allegedly her husband Raj Dhillon. The couple is believed to reside in a posh locality at Omaxe Heights in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar.

Disclaimer: Disturbingly cruel visuals, viewer discretion advised.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under the Animal Cruelty Act on Wednesday evening by animal rights activist Kamna Pandey. Many others have called out the heinous act and urged authorities to take action against the woman for the cruelty meted out to the little puppy:

However, the couple has released a video denying their involvement in the incident and have claimed that they are animal lovers and also have a dog at home. They have alleged that the video is ‘doctored’ and said they will take the legal course for “defamation”.