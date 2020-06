Chennai: A pall of gloom descended in a Tamil Nadu town after a wedding which was supposed to be a new beginning for the newly-married couple, turned tragic. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till June 30; Maximum 25 People to Attend Wedding Ceremony, Funeral

According to the Times of India, a newly married man killed his wife and later committed suicide by hanging from a tree in the northern suburb of Minjur in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Neethivasan and his 20-year-old wife Sandhya, who got married on Wednesday morning in a low key marriage in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, that night the couple’s relatives heard the loud cries of Sandhya screaming and rushed to the room to see her lying in a pool of blood. She was attacked by a crowbar on her head and bled to death on the spot.

Meanwhile, Neethivasan was nowhere to be seen and later he was found hanging from a tree nearby.