Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are leaving no stone unturned to fight against COVID-19. They are helping in treating patients with a lack of protective gear. Doctors are in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus pandemic which has now affected close to 6,500 in India and has claimed 199 lives. A heartening video of an intensive care unit staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center celebrating while their patients were taken off ventilators is going viral.

The medical experts celebrated heartily when two patients stabilised and could breathe on their own again. "Yes, patients do recover from #COVID19 #ARDS. And yes, my #ICU team does do an #extubation dance every time we liberate someone from a #Ventilator," Dr Nida Qadir, Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA wrote online while sharing the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral video has managed to garner more than a 7k retweets and 30k likes since it was posted, and is a breath of fresh air in a time when medical professionals’ woos are too loud to be ignored; it will make you think of the slight silver linings.

The world has recorded 1,514,033 total cases with 331,419 recovered cases and 91,114 deaths so far.