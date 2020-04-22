Ottawa: Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conducted a press conference to talk about the Covid-19 preparedness in his country, however, one particular moment has caught the internet’s eye, and netizens can’t stop swooning over it! Also Read - T20 WC Will Lose Charm if Held Behind Closed Doors: Imam-ul-Haq

It all happened when during the speech, Trudeau had some strands of hair fall in front of his eyes, which he quickly flipped away with the back of his hand. But, the crush-worthy moment couldn't escape the eyes of social media and pretty soon, slow-motion videos of Trudeau flipping his hair started doing the rounds on social media.

The original video, edited by Jason Hanson, has amassed more than 5 million views, and is equally going viral on Twitter and Instagram.

Check out the video here:

Yeah, this’s actually just happened. 😂 Whoever did this slow motion is a genius! #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/ESKTcM2TPo — Myagmardorj (@myagmardorj_) April 20, 2020

After watching this video of hair flip 😂🤣 Man I have crush on this man🤣🤣😂😍❤️#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/BN9LOwfevo — Jhalli ♡ (@isillypie) April 20, 2020

While some internet users said he was the ”hottest PM in the world”, others opined that he should start a career in movies now.

So Justin Trudeau is the hottest prime minister worldwide to date right? The hair 💁🏻‍♂️ 😂 https://t.co/BfUYaqFfaH — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@LyndaShonubi) April 20, 2020

I’ve been watching the slow motion video of Justin Trudeau fixing his hair for 15 minutes — Kris (@KristenQuesnel) April 21, 2020

Well… pardon me while I swoon… 😍 https://t.co/rTtRlW1tNQ — SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyCanadianCk) April 19, 2020

He is literally swoon worthy. He’s like Elvis 1968 comeback special level of sexy… pic.twitter.com/FYHxIvi92r — SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyCanadianCk) April 19, 2020

We can drag Justin Trudeau for his leadership, and policies sand for this and that, like we do most politicians. But let me tell you: that salt and pepper facial hair with his THICK AF HEADTOP while in the throes of Rona? Shit’s on point. 🙌🏾 — victoria newman’s anger translator (@erika_kay10) April 20, 2020

Trudeau, who has been working from home, routinely addresses members of the press from his cottage in Ottawa. During this particular briefing, he announced the complete sealing of the USA Canada border during his brief on the current situation of lockdown in the country.