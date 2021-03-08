When you think of a home, the first thing that comes to mind is comfort and privacy! However, seems like a designer in US thinks that privacy is just overrated. Yes, recently, a house in Boston, US that has doorless and wallless bathrooms managed to reach a sale price of $ 9,00,000 (Rs 6.5 crore). It is a three-storeyed house and it has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, several balconies, wooden flooring, and a large parking space sprawled over 2,001 square feet. At first glance, the house looks like a normal one, and has a picturesque design but if you explore a little, you will see that there is no door or wall in the bathroom of this house. Also Read - Bizarre! To Tackle Bird Flu, MP Govt Bans ‘Movement of Birds’ in Certain Areas For 3 Months

The bizarre bathroom is located on the left side of the open-concept space, and its sides are made of glass while there’s no door to separate the toilet from the other rooms. The bathroom has a modern design and features a walk-in shower, a toilet, and a sink.

Shared on the Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, the post shows a mansion in Boston, Massachusetts, posted on real estate buying website, Zillow.

“Located along the orange line corridor, this newly renovated condo features a new kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, a master suite private rear deck, and new electrical and hardwood floors throughout,” the description for the property reads on Zillow.

See the pictures here:

Needless to say, the picture of the house has gone viral, and netizens are both amused and horrified. One of the users wrote, “A TV as entertainment is so 2020. Watching the family Shit/Shower/& Shave is the new HULU.”

Another wrote, “You fart in one room and it echoes through the whole house….magic”.

Would you ever live in such a house?