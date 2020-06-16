Hyderabad: A resident in Hyderabad was left angry and disgusted after he found a housefly inside a food item that he had ordered from a famous eatery through Swiggy. Notably, Srinivas Bellam had placed an order for a combo pack of Butta Bhojanam from the Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kondapur. Also Read - Instagram Rolls Out Food Order Sticker, Partners With Swiggy-Zomato to Support Small Restaurants Amid COVID-19

“As soon as I opened the meal box, I saw that the dessert had something odd on it. On a closer look, I realised it was an insect. While these hotels and online delivery platforms are claiming to provide world-class safety standards, especially during the time of COVID-19, in reality, they are still selling unhygienic food. Fortunately, I saw the insect before eating the food,” he told The New Indian Express.

He later took to Twitter to share the photos of the halwa where we can clearly seen a housefly:

After his complain, Swiggy reached out to him and apologized saying, “Appreciate your patience. We’ve done a review & are lost in words for the encounter you’ve faced… We will be reaching out to you over a call & have this addressed accordingly.” “We totally understand & assure you we will have this investigated. Our team will be connecting with you shortly & have this cleared up.”

Srinivas Bellam however, admitted in another tweet that he didn’t really hold Swiggy responsible as much as the restaurant that cooked the food.