How a Rs 90,000 salary was overtaken by EMIs; Pune advisor’s post on debt spiral goes viral

An investment advisor shared the real-life story of a salaried Pune man whose financial troubles began with an emergency surgery. The post prompted discussions on emergency funds, growing EMI burdens and the dangers of high-interest debt.

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A debt ridden man shared how he landed in this situation. AI-generated image

An investment advisor recounted how a single medical emergency left a man burdened with Rs 15 lakh in debt, despite him being financially responsible throughout his life. Pune-based investment advisor Vivek S G shared the story on LinkedIn to illustrate how rising EMIs and high-interest debt can gradually spiral out of control.

How did he land in this situation?

Vivek said the turning point came when the man’s father needed an urgent Rs 5 lakh surgery. He financed it with a personal loan carrying 14 per cent interest and an EMI of Rs 13,663 a month, leaving his expenses higher than his earnings.

Vivek explained that while the man’s monthly income remained fixed at Rs 90,000, his expenses climbed from Rs 82,000 to nearly Rs 96,000, pushing him into a monthly cash crunch.

To bridge the gap between his income and expenses, the man started relying on credit cards for essentials like groceries and fuel, Vivek said. Within a year, he had accumulated Rs 4 lakh in credit card debt, carrying a 40 per cent interest rate and a minimum monthly payment of Rs 20,000. He then borrowed another Rs 6 lakh to consolidate the debt, but his weakened credit score meant the loan came with an 18 per cent interest rate and a monthly EMI of Rs 17,625.

Within two years, his total debt had crossed Rs 15 lakh, with monthly debt repayments alone reaching Rs 51,000, roughly 57 per cent of his take-home salary. Vivek explained that this is how a debt spiral works, where one loan adds an EMI, which reduces cash flow and forces the next loan.

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He cautioned that spending more than 40 per cent of your take-home salary on EMIs is a warning sign that shouldn’t be ignored. He advised against taking any new loans and suggested creating a detailed list of all outstanding dues and their interest rates. The priority, he said, should be to pay off the highest-interest debt first.

Internet reactions

The post prompted a conversation about personal finance, with several users highlighting the need for an emergency fund. Many pointed out that having savings set aside is usually much cheaper than taking loans during an emergency.

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Several users noted that financial crises are seldom triggered by one bad decision. More often, they said, they are the outcome of a series of unavoidable choices made under difficult circumstances.

Many also pointed out that disciplined cash-flow planning becomes increasingly important over time, especially when unexpected medical or family expenses arise.