Home

Viral

How an old letter written in 1996 reunited 2 best friends, Watch viral video

How an old letter written in 1996 reunited 2 best friends, Watch viral video

The viral video features a mother and daughter duo sitting together while reading an old letter, which was written in 1996 from the mother's best friend. Scroll down to watch what happens next.

Viral news: When friends forget each other after some days, a video of the best friends’ reunion is going viral. The reason for the reunion is a letter, which was written in the year 1996. The two best friends met possibly because of one’s daughter, who tried to follow all the possible hints and clues from the letter written a long time ago so that her mother could meet her best friend. You can find the viral video here.

Also Read: Mysterious 140-year-long YouTube video goes viral for unusual reason: Over 2 million views, why is it trending?

Daughter connects mother with her best friend

The viral video features a mother and daughter duo sitting together while reading an old letter, which was written in 1996 from the mother’s best friend. The video has a text overlay, which states, “We found a letter written by my mom’s best friend to my mom in 1996. She told me that she lost contact with her after college as she got married and really missed her. She told me that she knew her address, but we were not sure if she was still there.”

Later, the video shows the two moving in a car to find the best friend. They both meet and try to locate her from the local people. After some time, the moment of thrill arrives when they both meet and end up recognising each other immediately.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video of 2 best friends’ reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akankasha✨ (@akankasha_13)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “So so happy for her!”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared heartwarming reactions and have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Nothing makes me happier seeing children fulfilling their parents dreams..!! Btw is soo wholesome.”

Another user shared a story and wrote, “I once invited my best friend’s mother to a family function at our house. My aunt welcomed her, and after some small talk, she suddenly started crying. Later we realized that she and my aunt had been best friends 28 years ago and had lost contact. Meeting again after so many years overwhelmed her, and she thanked me.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.