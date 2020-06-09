Punjab (Pakistan): In a bizarre case that has sparked a laugh riot online, the police in Pakistan arrested a donkey for its involvement in a gambling race. The unusual incident was reported from Rahim Yar Khan city in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Also Read - Kenya: Zebra Falls in Love With Donkey, Mates And Gives Birth to Rare Hybrid Zonkey

The arrests happened after a police team raided the premises on account of gambling activities taking place there. Apart from arresting the donkey and 8 men, the police also seized cash amounting to Rs 1,20,000.

Journalist Naila Inayat tweeted a video of the donkey along with the other accused and attached a link of Samaa TV, a news organization in Pakistan, detailing the entire incident.

“Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered,” the video is captioned.

Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. https://t.co/RIULiecduw pic.twitter.com/1FipntTR60 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 7, 2020

According to the police, the accused were allegedly using the money for betting on the donkey race.

Talking to the media, SHO of Rahim Yar Khan Police Station B Division said, “The donkey has been arrested as it has been named in the FIR along with other suspects. The donkey has currently been tied outside the police station”.

Well, the video soon went viral, amusing citizens while a lot of them wondered about the fate of the donkey:

You mean 9 donkeys — Arya (@Arya65028850) June 7, 2020

Donkey arrested and 8 humans also rounded up 🤔 Ha ha 😂 as if donkey was the kingpin Gambler 😂👌👌👌 — Absolute Humour (@AshishA60987649) June 8, 2020

Oh man, these donkeys are really smart. No wonder, Pakistan is the highest exporter of donkeys on the entire planet. Nobody comes close. — David D. (@connected_dol) June 7, 2020