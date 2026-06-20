‘How can you call me Pakistani?’: Tensions flared after housing society argument in Hyderabad turned into identity clash

A Hyderabad apartment argument has escalated and turned into major controversy. Know what is it all about.

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'How Can You Call Me Pakistani?': Tensions flared after housing society argument in Hyderabad turned into identity clash(Photo Credit: X)

Trending news of the day: What began as a small argument turned into a full-blown major controversy after a resident was allegedly labelled a “Pakistani” during a heated argument in Hyderabad. The video, which is circulating on social media platforms, shows a dispute taking place inside a residential complex in Hyderabad. The viral incident has prompted police intervention. It is to be noted that authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

What is the circulating viral video all about?

The dispute happened at Janapriya Lakefront Apartments in Kapra, which falls under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate limits. According to an NDTV report, the matter escalated during a disagreement between the resident and the members of the unidentified society committee.

Also Read : Pakistan under attack? Afghanistan strikes ISIS hideouts amid rising tensions – How is Russia involved?

What actually happened?

Soon, the disagreement turned into a heated exchange when a society committee member allegedly referred to the young resident as a “Pakistani” and claimed he was staying in the complex illegally. Dismissing the remarks, the resident immediately challenged the accusation, stating, “Who are you to call me a Pakistani? What proof do you have?”

In the viral video, the youth can be heard saying, “My grandfather served as a subedar in the Indian Army.” He, on a repeated note, asserted that he is an Indian. The incident has since drawn widespread attention among the netizens. “We are Muslims, and they are branding us as Pakistanis, which is wrong. Police are also not doing anything,” the family members of the young resident were heard saying while recording the video.

Also Read: ‘Made in Pakistan’ product in India? Pune woman spots label on bedsheet after washing, probe on

Recently, a similar controversy related to Pakistan went viral when a video circulating on social media prompted an investigation in Pune after a woman alleged that a bedsheet purchased at a religious fair carried a “Made in Pakistan” label.

The woman, identified as Pooja Saraf, shared a video on social media ‘X’ claiming that she had bought the bedsheet during a fair held near the Moraya Gosavi Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Sankashti Chaturthi.

In the video, Saraf stated that a small marketplace is usually set up during the monthly religious observance, where vendors sell a variety of household items. She said she had purchased several products from the fair, including a bedsheet. According to her, she later noticed a label on the bedsheet indicating that it had been manufactured in Pakistan.