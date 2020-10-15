Jaisalmer: In a bid to promote girls’ education, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed block print uniforms for a girls’ school in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, pictures of which are going viral on social media. Also Read - Rajasthan Priest Murder: Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation on Orders of CM Ashok Gehlot

The school dress has been designed using the age-old Ajrakh textile which is hugely popular in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The uniform includes a blue knee-length dress with a round neck, three-quarter sleeves, and two patch pockets, along with maroon cropped elastic waist pants.

Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle shared images of the young girls of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School, wearing the blue and maroon designer's uniform, while they are seen smiling and giggling.

Notably, the initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with Citta, a US-based non-profit organisation that works towards uplifting the health and education of the underprivileged in India. As per an Indian Express report, the school has been designed by a New York-based architect named Diana Kelloggis, also a part of Citta’s initiative.

Talking about this venture, the 46-year old fashion tycoon wrote, “I have always believed in the transformative power of education. Its impact ripples outwards and upwards, from an individual level to society-at-large. Especially dear to me are initiatives that focus their resources on educating girls–the demographic most limited in access to opportunity and most stifled by archaic social expectations.”

“When designing these outfits, I wanted to make sure they reflect the region’s craft heritage, with the hope that it would highlight for the young girls the beauty and power inherent to the craft, as well as provide a better sense of community, connection, and pride for their home,” added the designer.

