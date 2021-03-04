Patna: Have you ever heard of someone celebrating their horse’s birthday? No, right? We haven’t either. But, this man from Bihar’s Saharsa district is making headlines after he celebrated his horse’s birthday by throwing a lavish party. The man also cut a 50-pound (22.5 kg) cake and invited a large number of guests for a delicious meal. And pictures of the celebrations are going viral all over social media platforms. Also Read - Flight Movie Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction on Watching Mohit Chadda's Thrilling Performance is Unmissable

The man, Rajneesh Kumar alias Golu Yadav, a resident of Panchwati Chowk in Saharsa district, celebrated his horse Chetak's second birthday earlier this week. He is famous in the area for treating Chetak like his own child.

As per reports, on the day of its birthday, Chetak was given a bath in the morning and was decked up for the birthday celebration.

Kumar said Chetak is like a member of his family and refused to call him an animal. He said that Chetak’s first birthday was also celebrated in a similar fashion.

During the party, the huge cake with a picture of Chetak was placed in front of him (the horse). And, later, the cake was cut by Kumar as fireworks showered the skies. A large number of people living near Kumar’s house attended the celebration.

Kumar said that he has not celebrated his own birthday till date but celebrates Chetak’s birthday every year. He said he had brought Chetak to his home at the tender age of six months and initially reared him on milk.

He said, “I have brought up Chetak like my own child. I have given him more love than my own children. ”

Speaking about the birthday party, Kumar said that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes were served. Post the celebration, Kumar also expressed his unhappiness over violence against animals, and said that today the animals are more loyal than human beings. He also appealed to the people that they should never consider an animal as only an animal but should treat it as a member of their family. He gave a message to the people to love animals.