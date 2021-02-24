Known for its classic and heartwarming advertising over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk ads know just the right way to tap into people’s emotions. A few months back, Dairy Milk Silk released an ad of its ‘How Far Will You Go for Love’ campaign in a bid to connect with today’s youth and it will surely leave you smiling. Though the ad is a few months old, the ad’s message is relevant for all times and ages. Conceptualized by Mondelez and Ogilvy India, the ad shows how a couple deeply in love turns an everyday moment into something special. Simply put, the romantic ad is all about the need to make someone feel loved through our actions, whether small or big. Also Read - Sridevi Death Anniversary: These Last Pictures & Videos of The Legendary Actress Are Going Viral | Watch

The ad shows a young girl stepping out on a sunny street. However as she walks, she notices she’s in shade. When she looks up, she notices a boy on the terrace holding the umbrella and walking parallel with her while jumping from one terrace to another to protect her from the sun. He then even shares his her the Silk bar which she grabs and relishes. Also Read - Viral Video: Alert Woman Constable Saves Passenger From Getting Crushed Under Moving Train | Watch

Watch the adorable video here: Also Read - 'Abhi Abhi to Mere Dark Circles Gaye Hain': Girl's Epic Reaction to Office Mail 'Return To Work' Goes Viral | Watch

Commenting on the release of the film, Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India had said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has long stood for the best taste of chocolate in India. This has manifested in our communication over the years as the expression of romance amongst Youth. With the youth of the country and their meaning of love evolving, there is a higher emphasis on gestures and acts that keep the romance fresh and alive…The aim is to continue to make Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk an integral part of expressing love for your special ones, through gestures big and small that go above the norm.”

Needless to say, people were impressed with the adorable ad.

One user said, ”The music part is So beautifully done . Great and catchy orchestration and effortless singing. Hats off to whoever did it, while another one hilariously commented, ”This could be us: But ghar ke beech, naale mein girne ka risk mein nahi le sakta.”