How the Nizam of Hyderabad turned Rolls-Royce cars into garbage vans, reason will surprise you

The last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, was once humiliated by the showroom of Rolls-Royce. What he did to take revenge will leave you stunned.

Viral news: India is home to historical dynasties, cultures, and traditions. The rich history of the country flows from every state and district. These old kingdoms have a thousand stories that continue to exist and inspire. One such is associated with the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan. It’s a famously claimed story that once Nizam used Rolls-Royce cars under his name to teach a lesson to an English showroom, which had reportedly insulted him. If you’re unaware of the complete story, we’ve got you covered.

Story of the last Nizam of Hyderabad

The popular version of the story claims that the incident happened in London in the year 1920. The last Nizam of Hyderabad was claimed to be dressed in simple clothes when he visited the showroom of Rolls-Royce in a foreign country. He was reportedly insulted by the showroom staff for wearing simple clothes, which made the staff think he was an ordinary man who couldn’t buy the cars. He was allegedly thrown out of the showroom.

What did Nizam do?

The humiliation the Nizam faced hit his pride. As a result, he went back to the showroom in royal attire and brought multiple royal cars, and on the spot, he purchased the vehicles with cash. When the Nizam returned to Hyderabad, it’s a popular story that he attached the brooms to the front of the car. He later handed the royal cars to the municipal corporation staff, who were given the vehicles for the collection of garbage.

Who was the last Nizam of Hyderabad?

Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam of Hyderabad. In the year 1937, he was reported as the richest man in the world by Time magazine. He had great properties, which included precious jewels, luxury cars, and multiple royal cars.

Reportedly, during his rule of 37 years, he greatly helped in the development of Hyderabad. He’s popularly known as the “Architect of modern Hyderabad”.

