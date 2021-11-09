“I want to fly my family out from China first-class and put them up in a five-star hotel for Chinese New Year if the borders are open. I will buy presents for my family and invest the rest of the money so I can make more money in the future and to help people if they need help,” she said.

According to reports, Joanne had no clue she had won the prize until the lottery authorities gave her a call.

“Someone rang me the other day. I think it was on Friday, and I was at work, I couldn’t pick up the phone. Then I called them back and she said: “Oh, you won a million dollars! You’re the only one in Australia’!”