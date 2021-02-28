Kolkata: How much would you be willing to spend on a cup of tea? ₹ 10? ₹ 20? ₹ 50? Maybe ₹ 100 at a fancy cafe? What if we told you that you could get a special cuppa, in every sense, if you were to spend a 1000 bucks? Yes, you read that right. Nirjash, a tiny tea stall in Mukundapur, Kolkata with an umbrella as a roof and some plastic chairs is selling a special tea worth Rs 1000 per cup and there’s a perfect justification for it. Also Read - Amit Shah Summoned by Special Court in Defamation Case Filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

The small tea stall serves more than 100 varieties of unique teas. If social media reports are to be believed, the price of tea here starts at ₹12 and goes up to ₹1000/cup, which is actually the Bo-Lay Tea and costs ₹3 lakh per kg. The other tea varieties here include Silver Needle White Tea, Lavender Tea, Hibiscus Tea, Wine Tea, Tulsi Ginger Tea, Blue Tisane Tea, Teesta Valley Tea, Makaibari Tea, Roobios Tea, and Okayti Tea.

Partha Pratim Ganguly, owner of the tea stall, was earlier keen on doing a full time job, but somehow left to start his own business of regular tea stall with a twist. In 2014, he started Nirjash, which soon became a big success because of the unique flavors the place serves. According to a leading media house report, Partha is not only good at selling teas, but is also well familiar with the properties of each tea variant.

So what do you say? Will you visit Partha’s stall next time you’re in Kolkata? Let us know in comments.