New Delhi: Amid a global race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, conservationists have warned that at least 5 lakh sharks are likely to be slaughtered in order to develop enough doses of an effective vaccine. Yes, the global vaccination program is supposed to come at a very heavy price and netizens are horrified at the proposed mass-murder!

Shark Allies, a California-based conservation group, suggests that squalene, a natural compound originally obtained from shark liver oil is used in some adjuvants that enhance the body’s immune response to an antigen.

According to Euro News, about 2,500-3,000 sharks would be required to extract one tonne of squalene. For the entire global population to be vaccinated, around 5 lakhs would be slaughtered.

Outraged at the amount of animal cruelty, a petition with the title ‘Stop Using Sharks in COVID-19 Vaccine – Use EXISTING Sustainable Options’ has been filed on Change.org against using sharks for the vaccine. Over 44,000 people have filed the petition so far.

”This could spell potential disaster for sharks and humans since this resource is neither sustainable nor reliable for the mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine. Shark squalene production requires relying on a finite, wild animal population. Most shark species are already at critical levels and will not withstand an increase in demand for a global vaccine,” the petition reads.

Many have questioned the decision and asked for an alternative, urging authorities to switch to non-animal squalene and focus on creating long-term and sustainable solutions.

Not just for the vaccine, around 30 lakh sharks are killed every year for their use in cosmetics, machine oil, and other products. Animal conservationists have expressed concern that how this mass-murder would further threaten the shark population, and lead to their endangerment,