How To Tie Shoelaces In One Easy Step? Watch This Viral Video

Tying the lace is a kind of struggle for many people and that is why we are sharing a viral video that tells us how to tie the laces in one single stroke.

Tying Shoelaces: We use different kinds of shoes that are put on using different methods like a loafer, which is a slip-on shoe, without laces, ties, or buckles. Then we have got velcro shoes that are easy to put on and take off. The most popular and most used are lace shoes. We put on the shoes and tie the laces. Tying the lace is a kind of struggle for many people and that is why we are sharing a viral video that tells us how to tie the laces in one single stroke.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That will require good practice and a bit of patience.

By the way, there are a few rhymes and poems about tying shoelaces that are specifically designed for children but grown-ups can use them too.

Bunny Poem 1

Bunny ears, Bunny ears, playing by a tree.

Criss-crossed the tree, trying to catch me.

Bunny ears, Bunny ears, jumped into the hole,

Popped out the other side beautiful and bold.

Bunny Poem 2

Over, under, around and through,

Meet Mr. Bunny Rabbit, pull and through.

Non-Bunny Poem 3

Over, under, pull it tight,

Make a bow, Pull it through to do it right.

You guys can get the tutorials on the internet for your kids and for yourself too.

There are so many things in our daily routine, like cleaning up, brushing, shaving, ironing the clothes, checking out the wardrobe for the dress of the day, and putting on shoes. Shoes, our footwear, are an extension of our personality and they can make or break an impression about us.

