How To Tie The Tie Knot In 10 Seconds? Watch This Viral Video To Learn

Viral Video: We wear different kinds of clothes for different occasions, ranging from traditional to casual and formal. Apart from the occasions, it is also our personal choice because different people feel comfortable in different attires. Nevertheless, the formal outfit is still very popular with the masses as it gives an elegant, professional touch to the personality. The most common type of suit consists of a suit jacket, trousers of identical textiles worn with a collared dress shirt, necktie, and dress shoes. putting on the jacket and trousers is as easy as it can be, but most women and men struggle with is putting on the necktie as it requires to be tied in a clean and comfortable knot.

Worry not. The viral video that we are sharing with you teaches how to tie the knot within 10 seconds. The video has been shared on Twitter by @AwanishSharan with the caption, “Very simple”.

It will take some practice but after that women and men who have been toiling to get the right knot will certainly enjoy it.

