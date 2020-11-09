Little did Ram Pratap Singh know that his poor language skills will someday land him in jail for murder. Police said Ram Pratap Singh had kidnapped an eight-year-old boy from near his grandmother’s house on October 26 but later murdered the child. Also Read - Rs 5000 For Thrashing & Rs 55000 For Murder: Rate Chart For Crime Services in UP Goes Viral

The same day, he, however, sent a message to the boy's father through a stolen phone to demand Rs 2 lakh for his release, Hardoi Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

In the message, he wrote: "Do lakh rupay Seeta-Pur lekar pahuchiye. Pulish ko nahi batana nahi to hatya kar denge (Reach Sitapur with Rs 2 lakh. Don't inform the police or your son will be murdered)."

“When the boy’s family lodged a missing complaint, we formed teams to trace him. We called back on the mobile phone number but it was switched off. The cyber-surveillance cell was roped in and we detained a person in whose name the SIM was issued, but he said his phone had been stolen,” the SP said.

On the basis of CCTV footage and tip-offs, police picked up 10 suspects, including Singh.

Police asked all suspects to write: “Main police main bharti hona chahta hoon. Main Hardoi se Sitapur daud kar ja sakta hoon (I want a police job. I can run from Hardoi to Sitapur).”

Ram Pratap Singh fell for the bait and spelt police as ‘pulish’ and Sitapur as ‘Seeta-Pur’ as he had done in the ransom message. He was arrested on Saturday and later confessed to the crime.