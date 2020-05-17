The dark times might have engulfed us for months but nothing like acknowledging the sacrifices of the many who stood in the frontline to combat COVID-19 in the face and to honour these coronavirus warriors, the Kolkata Port Trust took the initiative to light up the Howrah Bridge or the Rabindra Setu on UNESCO’s International Day of Light. The spectacular lights and a sound show tried its best to disperse the darkness of the pandemic gloom. Also Read - Domestic Flight Resumption News: How Airport of This Metro is Making Arrangements For Contact-less Procedures

The anniversary of the first successful operation of the laser, 60 years ago, by American physicist and engineer, Theodore Maiman is celebrated on May 16 each year as the International Day of Light. Calling to strengthen scientific cooperation and harness its potential to foster peace and sustainable development, UNESCO’s International Day of Light celebrates the role of light in science, culture and art, education and in fields as diverse as medicine and communications. Also Read - With Focus on Seven Key Areas, FM Announces 5th Tranche of Economic Package; MNREGA Gets Additional Rs 40,000 Crore Boost

In lieu of the same, the Kolkata Port Trust initiated the thank you gesture that illuminated the Howrah Bridge with the use of advanced technologies and LED luminaries that had pre-programmed digital light control algorithms. The 77-year-old iconic structure often features with similar light and sound shows on special occasions and festivals, organised by the Kolkata Port Trust which is entrusted with this responsibility. Also Read - Over 30 Migrants Injured in Road Accident in West Bengal, Released After Preliminary Treatment

Stay Safe 🙏

Keep Distance

Covid-19 Howrah Bridge majestically lit by Kolkata Port Trust today on the occasion of International Day of Light to pay a tribute to Covid warriors in the country

pic.twitter.com/B98vwuP3x2 — ABHISHEK PASWAN (@abhishekzPASWAN) May 16, 2020

#HOPE: Today @kopt_port celebrating International Day of Light in association with signify to pay tribute to all the COVID warriors. Howrah Bridge or Rabindra Setu shines a multiple colour. #CoronaWarriors #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/HSjJfhmAnm — Shahnaz P Mahrose شہناز (@Shahnazsays) May 16, 2020

On the International Day of Light the iconic West Bengal #kolkata, India Howrah Bridge or Rabindra Setu glows in all its glory with dynamic and interactive illumination. pic.twitter.com/jBOTCAIf0J — Banibrata Datta (Actor/Artist Cum Journalist) (@BanibrataMr) May 16, 2020

Howrah Bridge Adorned with Colorful Lights Show, Honors Corona Virus Warriors in West Bengal’s Capital & Lovely City Kolkata the Charm of India…. pic.twitter.com/cu2D4sQzhv — PRABHAT MAHESHWARI (@goldendsa) May 16, 2020

Last month, five of the most visited monuments in Delhi lit up with diyas and candles to mark the World Heritage Day and also to show solidarity with the corona warriors of the country. The monuments illuminated in a special manner included the Red Fort, the Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung’s Tomb even though they are illuminated daily. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had then marked a special lighting of diyas and candles, different from there regular light up.