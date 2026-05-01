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Hubble Telescope captures image of star-studded spiral galaxy 53 million light-years away

Hubble Telescope captures image of star-studded spiral galaxy 53 million light-years away

This nearby spiral galaxy is of immense significance to astronomers, as it offers an excellent opportunity to study the complete cycle of stellar birth and death.

(Image : NASA/Portal)

New Delhi: The Hubble Space Telescope, operated by the U.S. space agency NASA, has captured a magnificent image of a beautiful spiral galaxy shimmering with clusters of stars. This galaxy, named NGC 3137, is located in the Antlia (Air Pump) constellation, approximately 53 million light-years away from Earth. This nearby spiral galaxy is of immense significance to astronomers, as it offers an excellent opportunity to study the complete cycle of stellar birth and death. Furthermore, it provides a glimpse into systems similar to our own Milky Way galaxy. NGC 3137 is part of a group that bears a strong resemblance to the Local Group—the cluster that includes our Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy. This group, too, features two large spiral galaxies: NGC 3137 and NGC 3175. Both groups also contain numerous smaller dwarf galaxies.

Researchers Investigating Potential Presence Of Over 500 Dwarf Galaxies

Researchers are currently investigating the potential presence of over 500 dwarf galaxies within the NGC 3175 group. By studying this group, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of galactic dynamics and behaviour. The Hubble Telescope produced this highly detailed image of NGC 3137 by observing it across six distinct colour bands. In this image, the galaxy’s core appears shrouded in clouds of dust. Situated at the center is a supermassive black hole, estimated to possess a mass approximately 60 million times greater than that of the Sun.

Galaxy Significantly Tilted Relative To Our Line Of Sight

The galaxy is significantly tilted relative to our line of sight, offering a unique perspective of its loosely wound, feather-like spiral arms. Its most captivating features are its dense clusters of bright blue stars and glowing clouds of red gas. These red clouds indicate the presence of hot, young stars that are still embedded within their natal nebulae. It is precisely these star clusters that are currently commanding Hubble’s primary attention.

Scientists Conducting Observing Programme

Scientists, led by Professor D. Thilker, are conducting an observing programme dedicated to studying star clusters across 55 nearby galaxies. This initiative is part of the PHANGS-HST programme. Under this programme, Hubble’s optical and ultraviolet data are being combined with observations from the James Webb Space Telescope and ALMA. This approach is enabling astronomers to conduct a profound and unparalleled study of the stellar life cycle within spiral galaxies—spanning the birth of young stars all the way to the formation of ancient star clusters.

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(With IANS inputs)

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